«Das Virus hat mehrere Matchbälle»: Swiss Indoors Basel stehen vor Absage – Jetzt geht es um die Millionen

Dear tennis friends, this year was supposed to be a year of celebration. Instead, after weeks-long evaluation with @atptour officials in the US and in Europe, as well as Swiss health advisors, the future of the 2020 Swiss Indoors Basel edition is uncertain. · The ATP have recently announced their plans for a resumption of the tour from August 14 (Washington) to September 27 (French Open). As part of the mutual exchange of information, the Swiss Indoors Basel have informed the ATP that they would prefer to cancel this year's tournament due to the current situation. · Read the full statement on our website via the link in bio. · The ATP will announce their decision regarding the Swiss Indoors Basel and the rest of the season in mid-July. · We’d like to thank you, the players, and especially our partners and sponsors for your understanding and support. Information for ticket holders: In case the 2020 Swiss Indoors Basel edition will indeed be cancelled, ticket holders have the right to return their tickets via Ticketcorner and receive a full refund. Alternatively, tickets remain valid for next year’s edition: Same game day, same seat numbers. Pre-sale is currently on hold until mid-July and ATP’s final decision. · #swissindoorsbasel #swissindoors2020 #atp #atptour #tennis