My name is Ross Baradoy. I will be attempting to break the 2016 Streetluge Speed record of 164 km/hr set by American Grown Mike McIntyre . L'Ultime Descente - Top Speed Challenge event is taking place Sept 15 and 17th, 2017 . The race hill is situated 1 hr North of Quebec City and features a long steep 18 % drop. I plan on bringing the Streetluge Speed record home to Canada… I have already made my first speed record attempt a legendary road in Brazil in 2007 clocking in unofficially at 134 km/hr.







I look forward to this years win in Quebec.